FINALIST: Troy Designs owner Troy Cochrane is one of the 12 Daily Examiner Business of the Year finalists.
People and Places

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Troy's leap of faith pays off

Kathryn Lewis
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:26 PM
TROY Cochrane took a leap of faith to step away from paid employment and pursue his design dream. One year on it has all been worth it.

The founder of Troy Designs said word of mouth and the supportive Grafton community ensured his business was booked out for the next two months.

Mr Cochrane moved to the Gold Coast last year to build a client base for his budding graphic design business and was able to come back to his roots to service the design needs of the Valley, and world.

He said working with local organisations like Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents to design a logo for their recent charity event with Little Windmills was one of his favourite projects in his early career.

"The joy of being a freelance designer is everything is done remotely, so I can have clients worldwide and work from wherever I want,” he said.

As a small business owner Mr Cochrane said being one of the People's Choice finalists was an important early step.

"It's massive. The extra recognition helps boost awareness of my brand,” he said.

The Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards will be held at Clarence River Jockey Club on August 3.

clarence valley business excellence awards people's choice troy designs
Grafton Daily Examiner

