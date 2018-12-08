PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Who was your No.1 in the Power 30?

POWERFUL SCOOP: With a Top 3 finish in the Power 30 people's choice online poll and No. 16 on the official list, IScream's Jeff Smith has received plenty of customer approval and a bit of friendly ribbing.

POWERFUL SCOOP: With a Top 3 finish in the Power 30 people's choice online poll and No. 16 on the official list, IScream's Jeff Smith has received plenty of customer approval and a bit of friendly ribbing. Lesley Apps

THE 2018 Power 30 list of Clarence Valley's Most influential has been revealed and as anticipated caused both fracas and favour among the Clarence Valley community, as social media commentary shows.

While the official list was decided by a Daily Examiner panel, the people also got the chance to choose who they preferred to see in the top spots.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE TOP FIVE

(Position in official Power 30 in brackets)

1. Chris Gulaptis 15% (4)

2. Kevin Hogan 13% (11)

=3. Jeff Smith 9% (18), Joanne Reid 9% (6)

4. Desan Padayachee 6% (30)

5. Ashley Lindsay 5% (1)

The results of which revealed that our local State and Federal members Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Page MP Kevin Hogan took out top spots with Gulaptis receiving 15 per cent of the vote closely followed by Hogan at 13 per cent. Not a surprising outcome given the looming elections and perhaps party faithful getting behind their 'men'.

No.4: Chris Gulaptis: NO STRANGER to the Power 30 list, last year's No. 1 Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, proved just as effective in securing more political love in the region ahead of the election year.

The third wheel in the political equation, Steve Cansdell, who is running in the coming state election as the Shooters, Farmers Fishers candidate, managed to attract just 1 per cent - which may or may not be something for the rebel politician to ponder over the Christmas holidays.

Third place in the People's Choice came back to grassroots community representation in safety and community spirit.

Chief Inspector Joanne Reid and I Scream's Jeff Smith received a healthy 9 per cent each. Next best performers were compere extraordinaire Desan Padayachee with 6 per cent, offical No. 1 and Clarence Valley Council GM Ashley Lindsay on 5 per cent and indigenous columnist Janelle Brown with 4 per cent.

Equal third in the online poll and No.16 on the official list, I Scream's Jeff Smith said he enjoyed the countdown which he thought was a bit of fun.

"I was looking each day thinking 'why are they in it? This is silly' and then I saw me one day and went 'oh, this is great idea'," he laughed.

Power No.16: Jeff Smith: The hardworking small business owner Jeff Smith epitomises that saying that if you put in the hard yards you can achieve anything.

He said lots of customers have said 'I saw you in the paper' all week.

"I guess the Jacaranda Festival has a lot to do with it. I've been called a publicity whore before (with jest) so this pretty much confirms it."

Mr Smith said his philosophy was to operate in a win-win situation where both parties involved received something for their efforts.

"We were at South Primary doing ice creams today (Monday) and we donate 40 per cent back to the P&C. It's always good to have a bit of give and take.

"Westlawn do the same thing. Sharing and benefiting through experiences and relationships with others in the Clarence community."

Congratulations to all 2018 Power 30 finalists for their outstanding achievements and the impact of those within the Clarence community. We look forward to doing it all again next year.

* The people's choice online poll was a community-based exercise in engagement and not scientific. Poll results should not be taken as official representation of views of the public who have chosen to participate.