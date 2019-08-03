PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Yamba gets a health kick

Blake Reardon and Laura Priest have been co-owners of Lone Rock Wholefoods, Yamba for 18 months.

IF YOU are looking to go on a health kick, Lone Rock Wholefood in Yamba has got you covered.

Co-owners Laura Priest and Blake Reardon have been supplying Yamba with delicious, healthy treats for 18 months.

A Yamba local, Ms Priest studied to become a dietitian at the University of Queensland but returned home when the opportunity to take over the shop popped up.

Ms Priest said the business was the perfect chance to use her skills and passion for health food without being stuck behind a desk all day.

"We just love being a part of the community. It's nice that we do have that regular customer base and we get to feel a part of everything," she said.

"I just love chatting to people, and people are constantly coming and going.

"We have people that come in literally every day and tourists that come back each year."

The couple offer their customers far more than delicious acai bowls and smoothies.

Mr Reardon takes free weekly running sessions for budding athletes and novices alike.

