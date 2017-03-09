Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

A scene from Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday. The film makes it national debut at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on March 16.

A CINEMA full of excited pre-schoolers may not sound like the ideal situation for the serious film buff, so be warned - the kids will be taking over on March 16.

That's because Peppa Pig's in town, or at the Saraton Theatre at least, as she makes her big screen debut in Australia.

To add to the Peppa Pig phenomenon, this will be no ordinary film experience as children take part in one whole hour of fun, featuring all brand new episodes as well as exclusive new interactive content, where you can dance, sing and play along with Peppa, George and their new friend Daisy.

You will join Peppa on her first Australian holiday as she visits her friend Kylie Kangaroo and family. On this exclusive four-part adventure see Peppa visit the outback for a barbeque, learn to surf, throw a boomerang and see the Great Barrier Reef in a submarine. Watch out for special new appearances from Mr Wallaby, a platypus and a koala.

Also screening are five other brand new episodes, including a trip to London, a day out at the Zoo, a cruise along a canal and some advice from Policeman Panda, so hold onto your popcorn and enjoy the Peppa Pig ride.

This unique and exciting first cinema experience is perfect for pre-schoolers, so bring along your little ones for plenty of snorts, giggles and jumping up and down in muddy puddles.

Earplugs are optional.