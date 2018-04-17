Menu
Prepare yourself for what Peppa Pig looks like face-on.
TV

Why Peppa Pig has parents terrified

by Staff writer
17th Apr 2018 10:30 AM

SHE'S one of the most popular children's characters on TV today, but until now, no one knew what Peppa Pig looked on "face on".

The animated pig always appears side on, so only half of her face is ever seen. However, bizarrely, two eyes and two nostrils are visible from this angle.

But one artist has envisioned what the character would look like if she turned to the front - and the results are truly terrifying.

Kwon Hanchi shared the sketches on Twitter, shocking Peppa Pig fans across the globe.

He included pictures of Peppa's right face and Peppa's left face, before revealing her "front face" - which includes four eyes and four nostrils.

He later followed up with a colour version of the image, and Peppa fans were left distraught.

"Peppa pig is on in the waiting room we're sitting in, and I can't unsee that left face/front face/right face drawing," one tweeted.

Another said, "The front face of Peppa Pig makes me uncomfortable."

A mother of two suggested that "you probably shouldn't show your kids Peppa Pig's terrifying 'front face'".

And another Twitter user declared it was "the stuff nightmares are made of".

The original tweet has been liked 164,000 times and received over 690 comments.

peppa pig television

