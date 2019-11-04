Pepper spray used after Coast protest turns violent

VIOLENCE spilt onto the streets of Surfers Paradise with police forced to use capsicum spray as Kurdish protesters were attacked.

Two men were arrested, two men banned from the precinct and another hospitalised after a peaceful protest turned ugly.

The protest was held on the foreshore by the Kurdish Society of Queensland, around 4.40pm, rallying against the Turkish Government's involvement in Syria.

A protester confronts police. Picture Mike Batterham

Salah Pourasad, who was among those leading the event, said about 150 people were peacefully protesting with a police escort when they were attacked by several people yelling anti-Kurdish racial slurs.

"We were marching on the street and police were with us, but suddenly four people attacked us and some of our friends were injured," he said.

"Some were affected by the capsicum (spray), others by the clash."

BREAKING: Police have used capsicum spray after violence erupted during a protest at Surfers Paradise this afternoon. https://t.co/tIEQ9K5sus @Carly_Madsen #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/juBitX5bZa — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) November 3, 2019

The protest turned violence. Picture: Mike Batterham

Protesters had tears running down their face, telling the Bulletin they were caught in the line of fire when police tried to subdue the rowdy crowd with capsicum spray.

Police confirmed a man approached the group and assaulted a man. He was arrested without incident. Minutes later another man approached the group and a fight broke out.

One person was hospitalised as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said.

A 27-year-old from the Australian Capital Territory and a 39-year-old Brisbane man have since been charged with public nuisance.

Another two men, aged 39 and 43, were officially banned from the Surfers Paradise precinct for 24-hours.

The incident unfolded in the heart of Surfers Paradise in front of horrified families leaving the beach and visiting the markets.

Police briefly closed the Surfers Paradise esplanade as they dispersed the crowd.