Pepper the pig a top dog at puppy pre-school

SHE might have raised a few eyebrows at puppy pre-school, but there's no denying Pepper's credentials after the miniature pig graduated from her class.

Stacey Ellis's daughter Abbie had always wanted a pet pig, and Stacey said Pepper was like a real life Babe, a pig that thinks it's a dog.

"I've got two mini dachshunds and they run around the yard and play together, but she doesn't bark, she oinks," Stacey said.

"She has a harness and walks on a lead like a dog and she just loves the water. We have a little pool outside and she rolls around in it."

HELLO: Pepper the pig meets a fellow puppy school member. Contributed

Stacey said Abbie had always wanted a miniature pig, and this year she finally got her chance.

"Ever since she was in primary school, Abbie has nagged me for a pig, and this year she got a job as an apprentice hairdresser so I said if she has the money she can do it," Stacey said.

"Abbie bought it from Victoria; it had to be flown up on a plane and we picked it up from Coffs Harbour."

Pepper is the first pig to graduate puppy pre-school at Riverbank Animal Hospital in South Grafton, and Stacey said Pepper really took to the classes.

"We asked the hospital if Pepper could do the pre-school, and they'd never had a pig take the class before," Stacey said.

"We went to private lessons for two weeks, and now she sits, drops, comes when called, so she is very clever.

"She will do anything for a ginger nut biscuit," Stacey said.