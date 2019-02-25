Perfect Connor sets sights on Player of the Year gong

MAN OF THE HOUR: GDSC Easts allrounder Shannon Connor has been on fire in Premier League.

MAN OF THE HOUR: GDSC Easts allrounder Shannon Connor has been on fire in Premier League. Bill North

CRICKET: GDSC Easts all-rounder Shannon Connor has wrapped one hand around the CRCA Player of the Year award after a man of the match performance at JJ Lawrence Field.

Connor capped off a perfect match, securing his tenth wicket for the match in the first session before breaking the spirit of Coutts Crossing with a destructive spell of power hitting.

Connor's unbeaten 40, which came off only 15 balls and included four sixes, helped GDSC Easts to an outright six-wicket win, and ensured the side cannot be knocked out of second spot.

GDSC Easts went into the second day of the clash with Coutts Crossing in a commanding position, after they had blitzed the opposition in a late assault the previous weekend to have them trailing by three runs at 4-20 in the second innings.

Coutts captain Andrew McLachlan (25) and veteran Noel O'Connell (34) would launch a mid-innings fightback to start the day, before a bit of luck behind the stumps would send McLachlan back to the sheds.

After playing and missing at several deliveries from Connor (4 for 29 off 12), eventually one would find the edge and sail to wicketkeeper John Martin, who fumbled the catch. But first slip Aiden Treddinich would swoop on the ball before it hit the turf to secure the wicket, Connor's tenth for the clash.

Matt McKee (22) would continue the fight alongside O'Connell with the pair putting on a further 36 runs together to take Coutts past a 50-run lead in the second innings.

But Jason Harrison (4 for 16 off 4.5) would again change the complexion of the see-sawing clash as he took four wickets in five balls to end the Coutts Crossing innings at 90.

With a 67-run lead, Coutts Crossing were afforded a glimmer of hope, before it was extinguished by Connor and John Martin (19).

Off-spinner Bill North (3 for 4 off 0.4) would take a rare hat-trick with his first three deliveries, but it was too little too late as Aiden Treddinich punched to the boundary to complete an outright victory.

It was Easts' third outright win of the season and puts them nine points clear of Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel in second place.

Incredibly, the side has hit the most runs in the GDSC Premier League this season at 2063, but also leaked the most runs at 2374.

GDSC EASTS V COUTTS CROSSING

At JJ Lawrence Turf

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: David Honeybrook,

Paul Ensby

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings 77

GDSC Easts 1st Innings 6(dec)-100

Coutts Crossing 2nd Innings

B Cotten c John b S Connor 0

B Rankin lbw b Palmer 7

B North b S Connor 2

M Elkerton lbw b S Connor 0

A McLachlan c Tredinnich b S Connor 25

N O'Connell c Martin b Harrison 34

MR McKee not out 22

A Bailey b Harrison 0

D Ensby b Harrison 0

H Woods lbw b Harrison 0

ALL-OUT wickets for 90

Overs: 23.5

FoW: 1-0(B Cotten) 2-4(B North) 3-8(M Elkerton) 4-12(B Rankin) 5-54(A McLachlan) 6-90(N O'Connell) 7-90(A Bailey) 8-90(D Ensby) 9-90(H Woods)

Bowling: S Connor 12-5-29-4, R Gillett 4-1-8-0, B Palmer 2-0-18-1, H Cameron 1-0-19-0, J Harrison 4.5-0-16-4

GDSC Easts 2nd Innings

S Connor not out 40

J Martin b McLachlan 19

H Cameron c Elkerton b North 2

G Connor lbw b North 0

T Petterson lbw b North 0

A Tredinnich not out 4

Extras (b 4, lb 0, w 0, nb 0) 4

FOUR wickets for 69

Overs: 6.4

FoW: 1-37(J Martin) 2-65(H Cameron) 3-65(G Connor) 4-65(T Petterson)

Bowling: M Elkerton 2-0-24-0, D Ensby 3-0-35-0, A McLachlan 1-0-2-1, B North 0.4-0-4-3