2018 Millinery award winner Jayd Urquhart.
Perfect timing earns millinery award

8th Jul 2018 5:00 PM

THE Lady of the Carnival has been a feature of the July Racing Carnival Fashions program since 2009, displaying some stunning winter fashions.

This year, women from all over Australia continued this tradition with an assortment of stunning millinery that turned heads all afternoon.

For Jayd Urquhart, winner of this year's Best Millinery award, finding the perfect piece came down to timing.

"I love to scroll through the Racewear and Millinery Facebook page in the lead-up to the July Carnival and one day it just popped up on my feed,” Ms Urquhart said.

"It just had to be the right time and the right moment.”

What she had found was a gorgeous floral piece by Pretty Petals Millinery with two musk pink roses at the front and a matching plume of soft feathers at the back with a royal blue ribbon and blush pink flowers tying it all together.

Ms Urquhart was thrilled to receive the honour this year.

"I was so surprised as this is the second time I officially competed in the competitions,” she said.

