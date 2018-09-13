Performance art shares next gen perspective to wider crowd

"STRAP yourself in, I'm telling you."

Cue: audience laugh.

"Don't laugh."

Grafton rapper Michael 'MiKki' Neilson's genuine warning to a room full of invisible strangers behind the stage lights was apt to brace for the self-prescribed "profound" lyrics to follow.

The deep exploration of real emotions was a common theme of Incoming 2018, an original collaboration of young, creative minds showcased at the Pelican Playhouse on Saturday night.

Along with MiKki's rapidfire rhymes, there was a short film called Leg It (Rachel Mackey), live music (Hannah Harlen, Maeve Grant), spoken word (Meg Lucas), DJs (Jay Thrizzle, Julius Koch) and even live graffiti art from Grafton's renowned contemporary artist Kade Valja.

This one-night-only show was cutting edge for Grafton and crossed new boundaries. Make no mistake - it wasn't the first time in front of an audience for any of these highly talented performers - already recognisable among their peers - but it was, for most, a brand new set of eyes.

FROM THE HEART: Bellingen singer songwriter Hannah Harlen performs as part of Incoming. Bill North

It was this new audience - of the all-ages theatre-going general public variety - that gave it its edginess. The concept devised by writer/actor Meg Lucas entered unknown territory, and brought with it its own level of self-consciousness, even broodiness, but beyond that, bravery.

Young people have taken some hard knocks, and with that comes a natural scepticism to those immune by generational division of their pain.

But from the outset it was clear this audience was along for the ride, willing to expect the unexpected. The positive energy rebounded off the performers who were, in the confines of the four walls, given a license to share their true selves, each authentic in the way they represented themselves with harsh honesty.

They were heard by willing ears - a group who could remember they too were once rebellious in their youth - appreciative of the rare opportunity to be properly connected by these modern day stories.

LESSONS ON LOVE: Grafton writer performer and the brainchild of Incoming, Meg Lucas performs a spoken word piece. Bill North

This wasn't comic. It was real. A bare bones raw exploration into the truth through the eyes of young people today, in particular those in and around the Clarence Valley; their views and inner struggles shaped by their own unique experiences.

It's easy to suggest life's always been tough for young people coming to grips with the responsibilities of adulthood and discovering their place in the world. But society has changed more in the past generation than any previous, and adapting to this new world is not something that comes easily, especially when they are in a lot of ways writing their own rule book.

A whole new set of challenges have evolved. They haven't lived in a world without the social media virus. Consistent role models are harder to find. The perceived world is more dangerous, and therefore it is... and on that note these people all have first-hand stories to tell.

We hear of youth issues all the time. But so much of the narrative is on the surface, convenient, sanitised, too often politicised and told by the wrong people. It was refreshing to be educated directly by those who have grown in today's society, without pretense.

For the first time the wider Grafton community was transported directly to the heart of our youth culture.