Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Peregian fire: 'I just grabbed my son, passport and ran'

Felicity Ripper
9th Sep 2019 7:46 PM
A POLICEMAN'S voice blaring down Daniel Baum's street alerted him to the fact his property was in danger.

The Peregian Beach gathered his belongings and headed south towards Coolum, watching flames jump the David Low as he left.

"I just grabbed my passport and my son and I was out of there," Mr Baum said.

"I'm not too worried yet as long as the fire keeps moving north, if the wind changes I might start to worry."

 Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

