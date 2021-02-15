Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NO DAM: People opposed to a new dam protest outside Rous headquarters. Photo: Alison Paterson
NO DAM: People opposed to a new dam protest outside Rous headquarters. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

‘Permanent blight’ on the region if we backtrack on dam

15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cr. Cadwallader assiduously avoids discussing the truly "eye watering cost" associated with the destruction of cultural and environmental heritage which another dam on Rocky Creek would entail (Northern Star, February 10).

Instead, she chooses to spread unfounded fear.

Unless she has not read, or comprehended, the work already done by Rous County Council, she must know the major significance of the burial sites and rainforest at her proposed dam site.

Unless she hasn't be paying attention, she must know that there is not one "Alstonville aquifer", but two, and that Rous's intention is to utilise the newly proved deep aquifer, actually freeing up demand on the current shallow aquifer.

Her claim of "plundering" of the highly regulated shallow aquifer is hyperbole at best.

Unless she hasn't been keeping up to date with modern water supply principles, she must know that dams ARE NOT reliable options when it comes to water supply in extended droughts.

Most Rous councillors understood that when they voted in December to move forward with a modern, scalable, flexible water supply.

It would be a regional disgrace, and a permanent blight on the Northern Rivers if Rous Council were to reject traditional owners objections and backflip to adopt the unreliable dam.

Jim Richardson,

Clunes.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What got the Clarence Valley talking this week?

        Premium Content What got the Clarence Valley talking this week?

        Opinion Thanks and gratitude to a popular bus driver on his retirement was one of the things that got you talking in this week’s Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

        Have your voice heard on natural disaster awareness

        Premium Content Have your voice heard on natural disaster awareness

        News The NSW SES Natural Disaster Awareness Survey is now open and the volunteer group...

        Man seriously injured after falling 2m out of a tree

        Premium Content Man seriously injured after falling 2m out of a tree

        News A man suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to hospital after falling from...

        Daily Catch-Up: February 14, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 14, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.