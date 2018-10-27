PERMENANTLY CLOSED: Drinking holes Lismore has farewelled

The Standard Hotel in Lismore, was once the Metrolpole, became Coctails, Jack's Bar and then The Hub, before closing. 2008.

The Standard Hotel in Lismore, was once the Metrolpole, became Coctails, Jack's Bar and then The Hub, before closing. 2008. The Northern Star Archives

MANY of Lismore's pubs have had their last drinks - some reopened under a new domain and others remain dormant in the streets with no signs of reopening.

It's been almost two years since Lismore's Tommy's Tavern put 'for lease' signs in its windows in January 2017 and just one block away, signs for The Hub remain on what is an empty shell of the former Keen St bar and cafe.

Earlier this week, the future of The Gollan Hotel was unknown as the establishment owner's closed the doors on Monday following a dispute with the publicans.

But it was short-lived with The Gollan reopening on X under new management.

But what happened to the once-many CBD pubs and what does the future hold for the buildings still empty?

Here are those we've said goodbye to over the years.

1. Tommys Tavern

Tommy's Tavern promised to tap into the needs of Lismore's business circles and families as a vibrant and contemporary pub when it opened in 2009.

Since it closed its doors in January last year, North Coast Commercial Real Estate director Chris Harley has tried to find tenants to revive the once bustling nightlife venue.

But now it is permanently closed.

3. The Hub

THE Hub Lounge Bar and Cafe ceased trading at its premises on Keen St, Lismore in 2016.

At the time it was posted on Facebook: "The Hub lounge Bar & Cafe regret to inform our lovely patrons that we have had to cease trading due to major problems with the building," they wrote.

While open, the Hub Lounge Bar and Cafe garnered 1,700 followers and 38 five-star reviews.

4. The Tatts (New Tattersalls Hotel)

The New Tattersalls Hotel on Keen St closed in Feburary 2018.

At the announcement about 15 staff were out of work, while 12 residents living upstairs had to move out.

The Tatts' owners were also the former managers of The Gollan Hotel - Rod and Kim Bradbury, and they held the lease for three years prior to The Tatts Closure.

Mr Bradbury told The Northern Star at the time the business had been hit hard by the Cyclone Debbie flood.

They had been pinning their hopes on a major insurance claim to get them back in the black, but the news was bleak.

Their insurance company, AssetInsure, rejected the claim for the second time.

At the time the owners said it "broke their hearts" to close the doors.

5. The Ryan

The demolition of the Hotel Ryan was in Lismore November 1988.

It was rebuilt as an office block.

6. The Lismore Club

The building was completed in 1928 for the exclusive men's only club and is described in the Lismore Heritage Study as "(an) outstanding local example of Inter-War Georgian Revival architecture." It was designed by Colonel FJ Board, who was also a prominent member of the club.

Many people also remember it as a thriving venue for live music, poetry and other events in the 1990s.

In 2011 it was reported by The Northern Star the council considered four options to repair the city's levee, with the most viable being to demolish the club to overcome problems with car-parking spaces.

Council had originally approved the demolition of the back section of the building (which was built in the 1970s) to make way for repairs to the levee wall.

7. The Winsome Hotel

LISMORE'S iconic Winsome Hotel was closed in 2009 after it was bought by the Lismore Soup Kitchen and renamed The Winsome.

The Winsome Hotel had a long history as a popular meeting place, hotel and pub. In 1980 the Winsome Hotel was included on the National Trust Register and officially designated as a 1925 building.

Open for business

Thankfully, there are still spots that are still very much open for business, including The Richmond, Mary G's, The Civic, The Rous Hotel, The Station Hotel (South Lismore) and The Gollan (under new management).