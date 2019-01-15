Councils should pay for being ‘un-Australian’

Councils who don’t celebrate Australia Day on January 26 should be penalised, writes Peter Gleeson.

AUSTRALIA is the greatest country on earth. So can somebody tell me why are we contemplating changing the traditional date we use to celebrate what is so wonderful about living in this country?

The answer is simple. We're being taken for mugs by the perpetually outraged.

These are the people who need a cause célèbre, the ones who think they are the smartest people in the room.

The move by several councils to declare that they will not carry out citizenship ceremonies on January 26 is un-Australian, and they should be put into administration for not doing their jobs properly.

When councillors are elected to represent a local government area of Australia, it comes with great responsibility.

Abandoning the values of this country - the freedoms, diversity and equality that go with becoming new Australians - is tantamount to treason.

The Nunukul Yuggera dance group perform at the Brisbane City Council Australia Day Ceremony held at City Hall in Brisbane CBD on January 26, last year. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

How dare councils dictate what days we should or should not celebrate, days that have national significance and are constitutionally recognised.

Yet we have councils across the country once again planning to move or cancel traditional January 26 celebrations.

Several councils, including Victoria's Darebin, Yarra and Moreland, Western Australia's Fremantle and NSW's Byron, have made such plans.

January 26 marks the official declaration of British sovereignty on the land that would become Australia, but it is also considered a day of mourning by many indigenous and non-indigenous people.

January 26 is also considered a day of mourning by many indigenous people. Above, protesters march through Brisbane streets from the CBD to West End as part of the Invasion Day rally in 2017. Photo: Peter Wallis

City of Darebin Mayor Susan Rennie told SBS News her council "will not be marking January 26 by holding any events on that day or surrounding days" for a second year running.

Rennie said Darebin is "opposed to Australia's national celebration being held on January 26 out of respect for local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, who have told us that they experience a day of sadness, pain and disconnection".

She said Australians should "use this time to reflect what this date really means in the history of our nation and its effect on the local Aboriginal community".

For a third year in a row, the City of Fremantle will again move its Australia Day celebrations, while keeping citizenship ceremonies on January 26.

Ditto Byron. Byron Mayor Simon Richardson said "celebrating the arrival of Europeans causes grief for many people, so I think to move the date for our Australia Day ceremony to the night before is a reasonable compromise''.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has quickly moved to protect citizenship ceremonies on January 26, enshrining them in law from 2020 to stop the madness by these Green councils.

There are reports some Greens MPs will march at Invasion Day rallies on January 26.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has quickly moved to protect citizenship ceremonies on January 26. Picture: AAP/Michael Franchi

This is total madness, fuelled by the "feel-good police'' who adopt a religious-like fanaticism to their causes, dismissing middle Australia as Neanderthal heathens.

Let's call this out for what it is. Trendy elitism, disguised as standing up for the indigenous. We are a country that was discovered and settled by Europeans. We have done a pretty good job in 230 years building a culture and civilisation that is diverse and inclusive, the envy of the Western world.

As a nation we are not perfect. Yes, we have made mistakes and we are doing our very best to address them and make things better. But no country is perfect. Look at the unrest going on right now in the US and the United Kingdom.

Surely we deserve to acknowledge January 26 for what it is - the birth of a great country with a big future.

COAL IS STILL OUR BEST OPTION

THE climate change warriors were quick to dismiss my comments made on Sky News on Friday night about the cheaper cost of power in Queensland compared to other states over the past few weeks.

According to the Australian Energy Market's data for this month, Queensland has the lowest priced wholesale electricity in the country.

Coal at the Port of Brisbane. Picture: AAP/John Gass

We are averaging about $89.20 per megawatt per hour, compared to South Australia, which sits at $115 per megawatt, per hour. On January 3, it was $137 an hour in SA.

Queensland has just one wind farm and 60 per cent of our power is generated from coal. In SA, wind and solar are its poison on most of its power supply, and the costs are much higher. In fact, SA has among the top five power prices in the world.

Coal is also keeping electricity prices down in NSW as energy flows through the NSW-Queensland interconnector at Goondiwindi.

The Tarong coal-fired power station in the South Burnett. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen

The moral of the story? Back Bill Shorten's renewable energy targets over the next decade and expect your power prices to go up significantly. Phasing out coal-fired power is tantamount to turning the lights off on the national economy.

That's why PM Scott Morrison must exit the Paris Agreement to give voters a clear choice come May.

Do they want unsustainable renewable energy targets under Labor or are we going to do what Japan, Korea and China continue to do and back coal-fired power stations?

Any other explanation is just urine and wind.

GRANDMA WILL LOVE THE YARN

GOLD Coast photography queen Regina King took a young woman's photo at the Magic Millions on the weekend and didn't take much notice, not looking up as she moved towards her, asking the stylish lass to spell her name.

Zara and Mike Tindall. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

Calmly and with a smile, she said: "It's Zara, Z, A, R, A.''

Regina looked up sheepishly and replied: "Oh, I'm so sorry Zara, I didn't look up and it's you. Oh goodness.''

To which Zara said wistfully, "That's okay, Grandma will love that photograph and story.''

Grandma is of course Queen Elizabeth and Zara is Zara Tindall, eldest granddaughter of Her Majesty, 17th in line to the throne.

DRIVEN TO EXCEL ON THE GREEN

STILL on the Magic Millions and Mike Tindall, husband of Zara, carved up The Grand golf course, hitting one drive 303m.

Despite plenty of sledging, he was too good for radio broadcaster Ray Hadley, who reckoned Tindall was a "burglar'' playing off a 12 handicap.

Hadley would know. He plays off 12 and good judges say he wears a balaclava off that mark.

But the word is Paul "Fatty'' Vautin is the find of the summer on Gold Coast golf courses, regularly shooting low scores.

EATERY'S CLOSURE SAD SIGN OF TOUGH TIMES

ONE of the best and busiest restaurants in Townsville has closed its doors.

Michel's, a fine dining establishment, will now focus on catering.

Whatever the reason, losing a restaurant of that status in Palmer St is a bad look for the capital of north Queensland.

The regions are hurting in our state and they need more than words from our politicians.

CREDLIN'S NOUS TICKS BOXES

SKY News host Peta Credlin will appear on Good Morning Britain after host Piers Morgan said she should be the UK prime minister following her incisive comments on the Brexit mess.

Political commentator Peta Credlin. Picture: John Feder

It has fuelled speculation about whether she will run for the federal seat of Mallee, vacated by sugar daddy MP Andrew Broad.

All will be revealed soon.

TWITTER STOUSH

JUSTICE Party Senator Derryn Hinch and his former lover Natasha Chadwick have been going at it on Twitter.

It's become quite ugly. As a family newspaper we'll leave it at that.

TRACK ON ONE-TURN TRACK

THE Grafton greyhound track will undergo major refurbishment in coming months, making it one of the best one-turn venues in Australia.

Queensland trainers will be flocking to northern NSW to race there.

With welfare a big issue, one-turn tracks significantly reduce the injury toll on dogs.

