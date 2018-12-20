Menu
An elderly man has died after he was pulled from the surf at Kings Beach.
Man dies on beach despite efforts of lifesavers

Matty Holdsworth
by
20th Dec 2018 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:59 PM
UPDATE 2PM:

AN ELDERLY man has died after he was pulled unconcious from the water at Caloundra.

Paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pulled from the surf in a critical condition.

Surf lifesavers and paramedics attempted to give the man CPR, but he died at the scene.

More to come.

caloundra editors picks immersion kings beach paramedics qas sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

    Local Partners