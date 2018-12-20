Man dies on beach despite efforts of lifesavers

An elderly man has died after he was pulled from the surf at Kings Beach.

Stuart Cumming

UPDATE 2PM:

AN ELDERLY man has died after he was pulled unconcious from the water at Caloundra.

Paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pulled from the surf in a critical condition.

Surf lifesavers and paramedics attempted to give the man CPR, but he died at the scene.

EARLIER:

AN ELDERLY man is in a critical condition in the hands of paramedics after being pulled unconscious from the water at Caloundra.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm.

A QAS media spokesman said the adult patient was pulled from the water and in a critical condition.

The patient is being treated by Surf Lifesaving Queensland lifeguards and paramedics.

The lifeguards were first on scene.

More to come.