An individual was struck by a vehicle on Fitzroy St this afternoon.

ONE person had a close call during peak traffic in Grafton this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of Fitzroy and Clarence St near KFC this afternoon after a person was stuck by a vehicle.

The ambulance had just arrived at the scene at about 3.40pm.

A witness said people had stopped to help the individual and traffic was disrupted briefly.

An individual was struck by a vehicle on Fitzroy St this afternoon. Tansie Higgins

More to come.