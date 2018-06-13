Car thief bitten on groin by police dog

Police have arrested a man on the Gold Coast after a dramatic chase across the region.

THE man behind a high speed chase throughout the Gold Coast overnight was bitten in the groin during his arrest by a police dog.

On Tuesday night, road spikes, the dog squad and PolAir were deployed in an attempt to capture an alleged offender behind a car theft on the Gold Coast.

It is understood police tracked a stolen gold Ford Laser 2001 across the Gold Coast, starting on Entertainment Drive in Oxenford around 7.50pm after it was sighted going through a high speed camera on the M1.

Screenshot of a car chase through Arundel

The car is then believed to have evaded police to travel to Binstead Way at Pacific Pines, on the M1 and down the Smith Street Motorway.

The car also travelled on Gilston Road in Nerang, on Neilsons Road in Carrara, down Gooding Drive at Merrimac and on Bundall Road in Southport.

The car is also believed to have driven on the wrong side of the road as it travelled down Government Road in Labrador and was driving in excess of 100km/h and through red lights.

Police did not pursue the car but tracked it using PolAir, later tasking it to the Dog Squad as well.

A witness said road spikes were used on Musgrave Avenue, with a police spokeswoman confirming they had been used and were "successful."

Road spikes were used on Hooker Boulevard and was then stung again on Government Road.

Sparks fly from the stolen vehicle after a wheel fell off.

The car began to slow down around 8.40pm, with the right front tyre deflating.

The wheel then fell off, with the police spokeswoman describing the car then driving "well and truly on the rims." The car continued to drive on all four rims until he was finally stopped on Brisbane Road in Arundel where the Dog Squad helped to apprehend the alleged offender.

The 33-year-old man was bitten by police dog Bravo after he exited the car and tried to flee.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and remains under guard.

The man was eventually caught by police after running from his car.

A senior constable was taken to hospital as well after he sustained a broken collarbone falling down a two metre rock embankment when searching for the man.

The car had been stolen from a unit complex on Marine Parade in Labrador on Sunday morning.

The Criminal Investigative Branch is investigating.

The man is expected to be charged.