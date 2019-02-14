Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman killed after scooter accident

by Emily Halloran and Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Feb 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly woman has been killed after her motorised scooter crashed into traffic in Coombabah this morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was left with critical injuries and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after the Hansford Road incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and assessed another patient at 11.15am.

Police and six Queensland Ambulance crews, including a High Acuity Response Unit and critical care paramedics were on scene.

Police are still investigating the crash, however the driver of the vehicle was not believed to be injured.

editors picks motorised scooters road safety

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration