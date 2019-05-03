Man pulled from burning house as fire crews arrive

EXTINGUISHED: Maclean and Yamba fire and rescue stations responded to a house fire yesterday morning.

A NEIGHBOUR has helped a friend to safety after a house fire broke out in Maclean yesterday morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW stations Maclean 372 and Yamba 510 arrived at the scene where a neighbour had helped the occupant out of the house and used a fire blanket to help contain the fire which had started in the exhaust fan in the toilet.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check the house for any hot spots.

The occupant and neighbour were given first aid by firefighters for smoke inhalation before an ambulance arrived on the scene.

Once the fire was out and the hot spots were eliminated from the roof space, a fan was used to formce smoke out of hte house so it could be entered safely.