Person trapped in bus, car crash

EMERGENCY services responded to a collision between a bus and a car in South Grafton this morning.

About 11.05am the two vehicles crashed on Ryan St at Bligh St, South Grafton. Emergency services were called following reports at least one person was trapped as a result of the crash.

According to Live Traffic NSW the crash site has now been cleared, however motorists should exercise caution in the area.

SOUTH GRAFTON: There is a bus and car crash on Ryan St at Bligh St. Exercise caution. Emergency services are on scene. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) November 30, 2020

The condition of the person trapped at this stage is unknown.

MORE TO COME.