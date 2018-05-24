Menu
Traffic is affected on the Summerland Way after a collision between a car and a caravan.
News

Person trapped in car, caravan crash

Jarrard Potter
by
24th May 2018 12:33 PM

AT LEAST one person was been trapped after a collision between a car and a caravan on the Summerland Way.

The crash occurred at 11.14am, around 200m north of the intersection of Banyabba Rd and the Summerland Way, north of Banyabba.

Initial reports indicate the person has been freed and transported to hospital.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the crash, which is impacting traffic in both directions.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists traffic control is currently in place to allow motorists to pass in each direction on way at a time.

Motorists are advisded to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

MORE TO COME.

