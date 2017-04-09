Two people transported to hospital after crash on the highway

DELAYS: Traffic was backed up about 4km due to a four-vehicle crash at Tyndale.

UPDATE: Grafton Ambulance Station Officer Tim Bestwick said there was a three car collision in the centre of Tyndale.

"There were seven people involved who were all assessed on the scene," he said.

"One patient was transported to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

"One patient was transported to Grafton Base Hospital in a stable condition."

Mr Bestwick said emergency services responded to the call, including the Westpac Helicopter.

"It was a very serious accident and people were very lucky they escaped with the injury's they did."

BEFORE: The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at Sheehys Lane due to a four vehicle crash.

Live Traffic reports that there are persons trapped in the vehicle.

Accident at Tyndale Caitlan Charles

The highway is closed so the Westpac Helicopter can land.

Light vehicles can use South Arm Rd and Lawrence Rd, Heavy vehicles should delay journey.

More to come.