BREAKING: Person trapped in Gwydir Highway rollover

Jarrard Potter
by
12th Sep 2018 3:15 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car rollover on the Gwydir Highway at Jackadgery this afternoon.

The collision occurred near Jackadgery at Purgatory Creek Road around 2.48pm today.

One person is believed to be trapped in the single-vehicle crash, with police on the scene, as well as NSW Ambulance, Rural Fire Service and SES crews to help extract the person.

The person, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, is believed to be conscious and responding to police.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the highway traffic in both directions will be affected while police recover the vehicle.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

Grafton Daily Examiner

