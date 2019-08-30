Menu
Emergency services attended the scene at Lawrence Rd last night.
News

Person trapped in midnight car crash

Kathryn Lewis
by
30th Aug 2019 11:14 AM
A PERSON was trapped in their car after running off the road last night. 

Emergency services attended the scene at Alumy Creek near Lawrence Rd at about 11.30pm. 

SES Clarence Valley local commander Sue Chapple was part of the team that worked to free the person from the vehicle. 

She said it took about 40 minutes and paramedics then stabilised the patient before taking them to hospital. 

It is not yet known what caused the crash however Ms Chapple said rain earlier in the evening would have made the road slippery and could be a factor. 

It was been a busy 24 hours for first responders, just a few hours earlier on the Gwydir Highway near Flaggy Gully Rd emergency services responded to call of a man trapped in his vehicle.  

There was also a third crash this morning at South Grafton.

More information as it comes to hand. 

