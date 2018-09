Both lanes were closed this morning

Both lanes were closed this morning Daily Telegraph

UPDATE

Both lanes are now open and traffic is flowing.

EARLIER

Emergency services have responded to an incident involving two cars just after 6am. It is believed one person is trapped.

The incident occurred on the Pacific Highway near Spring Street, South Grafton.

Diversions have been put in place. Motorists are advised to use Centenary Drive, via Clarenza as an alternative route.

More information as it arrives.