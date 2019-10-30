Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies after tractor rollover on rural property

Tara Miko
30th Oct 2019 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man has died in a farming accident on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Acting Inspector Jamie Deacon said a man died at the scene of the incident, reported to authorities about 1.35pm.

Police Forensic Crash Unit investigators from Toowoomba were en route to the property on Fleurbaix Rd at Pozieres to investigate the incident.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will also investigate the incident.

It's understood the man was operating a tractor when it rolled, trapping him underneath, near a dam.

EARLIER: A PERSON is trapped under a tractor which rolled on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Emergency services were called to the property at Pozieres about 1.35pm with reports of a tractor rollover near a dam.

Police are on scene and are investigating the incident reported on a private property on Fleurbaix Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene.

The rollover is understood to have occurred on or near a dam on the property.

It's understood the person trapped under the tractor has suffered critical injuries.

editors picks granite belt machinery rollover queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

    premium_icon Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

    News THE tradition continues for first born after Jacaranda Queen crowning, and was a special moment for two new Jacaranda Festival life members

    Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

    premium_icon Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

    News Community consultation on sign plan now open

    Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

    Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

    News Smokey conditions, road closures and bushfires in-store today

    Returning to where it all began

    premium_icon Returning to where it all began

    People and Places 50 years after tying the knot in Harwood, a couple have come back