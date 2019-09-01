Menu
MILESTONE: Sarah Cassidy during her 100th parkrun in Yamba on Saturday.
Sport

Personal bests galore at Clarence Valley parkruns

1st Sep 2019 1:59 PM
PARKRUN: Grafton and Yamba had a huge weekend of parkrun with a combined 21 personal bests across both events held on Saturday.

Grafton's Lachlan Wilcox was the quickest of the men up-river with a personal best and lightning fast 20.05 minutes.

For the upper Clarence women, Madeline Cronin stole the show with a solid 22.11 minute run in Junction Hill.

Lower Clarence had the fastest of the lot with Jay Adams posting a scorching 19.21 minutes and a personal best to put him in the 72nd percentile for his age.

Alison Brown was the quickest of the women with a time of 22.07 minutes.

There were also 12 first-timers across both areas, eight in Grafton.

Ryan Creed and Ben Shaw make it a century of parkruns on the weekend at Grafton.

Yamba celebrated two centurions in Patrick Dougherty and Sarah Cassidy.

Numbers for Grafton and Yamba are healthy, with 79 taking part in the upper-Clarence and 57 in the lower-Clarence for the weekend.

