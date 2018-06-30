Personal expression is vital as a teenager

THERE is indefinite space to express yourself individually in modern society.

Expression makes up a large part of identity for teenagers - through writing, art, music, sport or simply personality.

It seems important to have an area you can express yourself in as a teenager as it can build a base for what you want to do for a career and what you want to surround yourself with in your life.

Personally, art is a great influence for personal expression and I have found a way to communicate this through writing articles and through school opportunities.

Besides all the everyday academic subjects, school provides chances to learn and explore more about interests of students.

Almost every Australian school supplies subjects that allow a space for students to employ their creativity.

Subjects such as art, music, drama, hospitality, sport life and recreation and industrial arts all offer the choice for individuals to express themselves in high school years during the tough time that is finding who you are and where you stand.

Although we live in an area where big events don't regularly occur, local schools still offer the chance to go on excursions where we can learn by observation.

For example, not long ago my senior art class made an excursion to the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane.

We went to see the Patricia Piccinini exhibition on the off-chance the artist would make an appearance.

She did and we had the brilliant chance to meet her.

I wouldn't have had the opportunity to see this if it weren't for the education industry supporting personal expression for students.

Another example is the South Grafton High School excursion that happened on Sunday, where 50 students were sent to observe the State of Origin.

This cultural event will forever reside in the memory of these students who are interested in sport and may not have had the opportunity to experience this, coming from a small town.

These opportunities can motivate individuals to do what they love for a career and encourage them to be more enthusiastic about expressing themselves.

This sort of creativity in education is crucial because I believe that perhaps we all lose some of our individuality as we move into the world where we have to prioritise adult responsibilities.

It is something that I find particularly worrying as I come closer to finishing high school.

No one wants to lose who they are but it seems so easy if your medium of expression has to be ignored for something that earns you money.