Personal story helps prevent blindness

STORY TO TELL: Bundjalung woman Aunty Mary Hooker (pictured with Gavin Stait) will speak in Grafton as part of NAIDOC week celebrations.

ABORIGINAL Elder Aunty Mary Hooker will share her vision loss story and encourage other Indigenous people to take care of their health at the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT information stand at this year's NAIDOC Fun Day in Grafton.

Aunty Mary, who is a Bundjalung woman, lost her sight to diabetes.

She will be speaking to other Indigenous Australians about the importance of maintaining a healthier lifestyle to prevent diseases such as diabetes. Thirty-seven per cent of Indigenous adults have diabetes in Australia and 13% have already lost vision.

"I think it's important for other Aboriginal people to hear my story and understand that it is important to take your health seriously and listen to your doctor,” Aunty Mary said.

"Most cases of blindness in Aboriginal people are preventable and I want to prevent others losing their sight like me.”

The Bundjalung Elder will also speak to people who are experiencing sight loss about maintaining independence and how using Guide Dogs NSW/ACT's free services helped her find freedom.

As a keen knitter and painter, she will be bringing along a giant 5.5 metre scarf she knitted in the colours of the Aboriginal flag as an example of how she keeps busy.

"Guide Dogs came to my home to teach me cane training,” she said.

"They taught me how to get to the shops, cross the road safely and move around my community on my own. I wouldn't have gained my confidence without the free training and support from Guide Dogs NSW/ACT. I now have a cane in Aboriginal colours - it makes me feel proud.”

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT Orientation and Mobility Specialists will also be on hand to speak to anyone who may be experiencing or know someone experiencing sight loss.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT regional manager Jeremy Hill encouraged anyone experiencing vision loss, or their relatives, to speak to the Orientation and Mobility Specialists from Guide Dogs.

Guide Dogs and Aunty Mary will be at the NAIDOC event on Thursday, July 6.

Visit the stand at the Grafton Showgrounds from 10am-2pm.