Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Personal trainer Renee Adam has been disqualified from driving for 11-months. Photo: Goodlife Health Clubs
Personal trainer Renee Adam has been disqualified from driving for 11-months. Photo: Goodlife Health Clubs
Crime

Personal trainer blew .204 after hens party

Annie Perets
by
31st Jul 2019 6:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast personal trainer who was involved in a crash while driving from a hen's night has lost her licence for 11-months.

Police officers found Renee Alexandra Adam asleep in a damaged car parked over a walkway about 6.20am on July 14, a court was told.

She blew an alcohol reading of .204.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to drink driving and obstructing police.

 

The 26-year-old wasn’t going to drive that night, but there was a chance of circumstances, a court was told. Photo: Facebook
The 26-year-old wasn’t going to drive that night, but there was a chance of circumstances, a court was told. Photo: Facebook

 

The court was told her car suffered damage including a flat tyre after it was involved in a minor traffic crash.

Adam reached into her bag and took out a cigarette after being asked for her driver's licence by police, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Adam had planned to stay in a Surfers Paradise hotel with her friends and had even hired a babysitter for the night.

But a change of circumstances involving a bachelor party made it "inappropriate" for her to go to the hotel, he said.

"She is very remorseful," Mr Gatenby said.

Adam was fined $950.

No conviction was recorded.

The court was told Adam was convicted of drink driving in 2015 for blowing a reading of .199.

More Stories

court drink driving gold coast hens party personal trainer

Top Stories

    We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    premium_icon We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    News There is far more than footy and the pub for young adults in the Clarence to meet new people, create friendships

    Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    premium_icon Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    News Bowling club looking to broaden horizons

    Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    premium_icon Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    News Problem highlighted during National Homelessness Week

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    AFL The reason behind the Tiger's wearing yellow this weekend.