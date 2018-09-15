Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A seven-week-old baby boy is fighting for life in hospital. Picture: 9News
A seven-week-old baby boy is fighting for life in hospital. Picture: 9News
Crime

Newborn critically injured after alleged assault

by Staff writers
15th Sep 2018 7:31 AM

A MAN has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a newborn baby boy.

The seven-week-old baby is in a critical condition in Perth Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Nine News reports.

Police said the 25-year-old man was home alone with the newborn, believed to be his son, on August 10 in northwest Perth when the infant received serious injuries.

A baby boy is fighting for his life in Perth Children’s Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by his father. Picture: Supplied
A baby boy is fighting for his life in Perth Children’s Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by his father. Picture: Supplied

Emergency services were called to the property. The newborn was rushed by ambulance to hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries.

Five weeks later, the boy remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to Nine News.

The man from Hamersley has been charged with grievous bodily harm with a circumstance of aggravation.

He is next due to appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court next month.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
assault child abuse child assault critical injuries domestic violence dv editors picks

Top Stories

    States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    premium_icon States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    Education BANNING students’ access to mobile phones during class received broad agreement at a meeting of the nation’s education ministers yesterday.

    Licences proposed for nude beach

    premium_icon Licences proposed for nude beach

    Lifestyle NUDISTS could be forced to pay for skinny dipping licences.

    Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    premium_icon Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    Hockey YOUR ultimate one-stop shop for GHA mens grand finals.

    DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    premium_icon DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    Greyhounds STAINES family rejoice after prized runner earns semi-finals hope.

    Local Partners