New Perth Glory chief executive officer Peter Filopoulos.
Soccer

Confirmed: Glory CEO departs club after three years

23rd Apr 2018 10:26 AM

PERTH Glory CEO Peter Filopoulos has confirmed his decision to leave the club to take up the role of CEO with Football Federation Victoria.

Filopoulos announced the move via Twitter on Monday, with a series of tweets explaining the reasons behind his exit and what his next move will be.

Filopoulos concluded: "I'm proud to be joining Football Victoria as CEO. Football is in my blood and I'm excited to be returning home and work with all Victorian clubs in their efforts to support and grow the game at all levels."

He had been with the Glory since 2015, taking up the role of CEO following the club's salary cap saga.

The move comes just a week after the club announced their decision to sack coach Kenny Lowe.

