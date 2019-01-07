Glory force struggling Roar collapse

A catostrophic second-half at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night summed up Brisbane Roar's current A-League plight.

On track for just their second win of the season when leading competition high-flyers Perth 2-0 thanks to an Adam Taggart double, the Roar crumbled after half-time to lose 4-2.

The game changed in the 57th minute when defender Daniel Bowles was sent off for a professional foul on Perth attacker Joel Chianese.

Neil Kilkenny converted the subsequent penalty to slice Brisbane's lead in half.

The 10-man Roar eventually fell apart, with Perth's pressure leading to three more Glory goals in the final 10 minutes.

The Glory's equaliser also came from the penalty spot, with Kilkenny again slotting the ball home in the 81st minute after the video assistant referee correctly ruled that substitute Aaron Reardon used his arm to stop a goal-bound strike from Perth substitute Brendon Santalab.

Adam Taggart put Brisbane on the front foot. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Worse was to follow for Reardon and the Roar four minutes later when the teenager turned a Chianese cross into his own net.

Two minutes later Perth scored their four goal, with Andy Keogh heading home another Chianese cross.

To rub salt into Brisbane's already gaping wounds, former Perth marksman Taggart blew his chance to score a hat-trick when he fired a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar.

The defeat was the Roar's seventh of the season and their sixth in their past seven games.

"I wish the ref would have blown up at half-time for full-time," Roar interim coach Darren Davies said.

"That's the way it goes. Game changes in the second half obviously with the sending off and we have for defend for 35 minutes with 10 men so that was the story of the game.

"But let's bottle that first half. The way we played with the ball, the way we were without the ball, the goals we scored and we move on to next week."

Perth's comeback win - which moved them three points clear at the top of the ladder - thrilled Glory coach Tony Popovic.

"It was very satisfying," Popovic said.

Joel Chianese of the Glory wins a penalty. (Albert Perez/Getty Images)

"When you're down 2-0 to show not just character but real quality to come back and score four goals away from home … we're delighted."

But it was the Roar who were happy earlier in the night when they went ahead in the 22nd minute through Taggart.

The former Glory marksman beat Perth goalkeeper Liam Reddy to a well-weighted Dane Ingham through ball to score his eight goal of the season.

Glory plead to the referee for hand ball penalty. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

It was just the second time this season that the Roar scored first in a game.

And eight became nine for Taggart 18 minutes later when he headed home an Eric Bautheac corner.

But that was the end of Brisbane's joy, as a Glory side inspired by substitute Diego Castro ran riot after the dismissal of Bowles, who will be suspended for Brisbane's clash against Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Friday night.

