Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Scattini called police to say he’d been bitten by a snake. Then he vanished.
Nathan Scattini called police to say he’d been bitten by a snake. Then he vanished.
News

Man vanishes after reporting snakebite

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2019 8:57 AM

A BUSHWALKER who called an ambulance for help after reportedly having come into trouble has vanished in Western Australia.

Nathan Scattini, 41, was walking in bushland in the Kelmscott area, about 23km southeast of Perth, when he was bitten by a snake on Sunday, according to police.

Mr Scattini called St John Ambulance for assistance at 6.40pm but didn't know his location.

A police search was launched "in the vicinity of Bob Blackburne Reserve and John Dunn Memorial Park in the Seville Grove and Kelmscott" and went late into Monday. The police helicopter, which is fitted with a heat-seeking infra-red camera, was used to scour bush but failed to find any trace of Mr Scattini and he has still not been found.

"Resources including the Police air wing and mounted section have been utilised overnight and into today, along with police officers conducting ground searches," a police statement issued yesterday read.

"Anyone who sees Nathan Scattini is asked to call police (on triple-0) immediately. Police are concerned for his welfare."

 

Nathan Scattini, 41, has not been found.
Nathan Scattini, 41, has not been found.

State Emergency Service personnel have also been assisting with the search.

 

Mr Scattini has a medium build, light skin and is about 175cm tall. He was wearing a black top, shorts, sneakers and sunglasses when he disappeared.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing person perth snake attack snakebite

Top Stories

    Grafton community takes first step towards healing

    premium_icon Grafton community takes first step towards healing

    News WATCH: Christ Church Cathedral livestream as Grafton gathered to show solidarity with the people of Christchurch in the wake of Friday's terrorist attack.

    Church, Shooters in war of words on extremism

    premium_icon Church, Shooters in war of words on extremism

    Politics Candidate defends accusations of party's links to white supremacy

    Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    premium_icon Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    News 'Moving' bridge could delay opening of section of highway upgrade

    Cansdell accuses Nationals of dirty tricks campaign

    premium_icon Cansdell accuses Nationals of dirty tricks campaign

    Politics SFF candidate rejects claims he is preferencing Labor