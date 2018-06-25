Peru not out to do Socceroos any favours

Australia's Robbie Kruse during their FIFA reacts after a missed opportunity against Denmark at Samara Arena during the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

HE has been viciously targeted by faceless online trolls and the haters but Robbie Kruse has been identified as Australia's biggest danger by Peru, the team Australia must beat to beat to have any chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup.

Peru midfield linchpin Edison Flores identified Australia's pace going forward as the Socceroos biggest weapon and Kruse in particular.

"We know that in attack that they have really fast players like (Robbie) Kruse - he's a really important player for them,''

Flores told a press conference at Peru's base camp on the outskirts of Moscow. "We need to stop them and try to make sure that their dangerous play isn't dangerous against us.''

Peru has more respect for Kruse than some Socceroo supporters after it was revealed he had been targeted by vile troll son social media.

Flores, who plays his club football in Denmark for Aalborg, said his team would be ready for the Australians.

"We've watched their games against France and Denmark,'' he said. "They're a very fast side, I think they are playing well and they picked up an important draw in their last game.

"Against us they'll continue playing at the highest level as they always do.''

Peru's midfielder Edison Flores (L) and France's midfielder N'Golo Kante compete for the ball

For Australia to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 it must beat Peru and depend on France defeating Denmark.

Peru has lost both games it has played in this World Cup 1-0 to France and Denmark and Flores said his team was determined to go home with at least one win.

Peru was widely regarded as unlucky against Denmark, and even missed a penalty that would have put them in the lead, and also pushed France close.

"The team always tried, we always went forward. In this last game we will give the best, and we hope that this time we give the goals,'' Flores said.

He also said that while the team was going home early, its World Cup campaign should not be seen as a failure.

"We regret not having options to reach the knockout stages, which was our goal, but failure is a very strong word for this group. This does not end here, it's a great start, "he said.

Journalist Arturo Guillermo from Peru's oldest daily newspaper El Comercio said Australia should not expect Peru to ease up even though they have been knocked out.

"I think the team wants to win this game,'' he said. "It is important for Peru to close World Cup with a victory.''