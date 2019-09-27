Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Snodgrass filmed hundreds of patients who attended his Rostrevor practice.
Peter Snodgrass filmed hundreds of patients who attended his Rostrevor practice.
Crime

Creepy chiro secretly filmed hundreds of clients undressing

by AAP
27th Sep 2019 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A pervert chiropractor who indecently filmed hundreds of his clients used a camera hidden inside an alarm clock to capture video of them undressing, a court has heard.

Peter Wayne Snodgrass has admitted to more than 200 charges and gave details of his offending in evidence in the Supreme Court on Friday.

He told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive and give the files names related to the physical appearance of his victims, including some who were underage.

Chiropractor Peter Snodgrass told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive.
Chiropractor Peter Snodgrass told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive.
camera chiropractor court filming health peter wayne snodgrass

Top Stories

    Girls getting their kicks out of new female focused program

    premium_icon Girls getting their kicks out of new female focused program

    Soccer Northern NSW Football launched the new initiative that aims to make the sport more available to women with a base in Junction Hill.

    Another bully grounded after vehicle inspection

    premium_icon Another bully grounded after vehicle inspection

    News 'This vehicle was also known due to complaints'

    Council learns bottom line of scar tree destruction

    premium_icon Council learns bottom line of scar tree destruction

    Council News The final cost for council of destroying indigenous artifact.

    IN COURT: Eight people appearing in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Eight people appearing in court today

    Crime Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today