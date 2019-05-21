Housesitter’s naked act caught on camera

Casey Brengle, 26, was caught naked on camera while dog-sitting. Picture: ABC7 News

Casey Brengle, 26, was caught naked on camera while dog-sitting. Picture: ABC7 News

A dog sitter has been caught on a hidden camera stark naked leading her boyfriend in and out of her client's bedroom.

Casey Brengle, 26, was hired via popular pet sitter app Wag! to mind two dogs in a California home.

But soon into Brengle's four-day stay, dog owner Rosie Brown received an alert from her home's security camera, The Sun reported.

Brown told KABC: "On the preview on the alert, it showed a man in our house, someone that I wasn't expecting.

"So I opened it up and that's when I saw (Brengle) was there with a man in our house and they were going straight for our bedroom."

Brown was in Louisiana for her cousin's wedding when she received the unexpected alert.

Casey Brengle, 26, was caught naked on camera while dog-sitting. Picture: ABC7 News

HEAVY PETTING

Footage shows Brengle and her boyfriend kissing in the living room and going from the master bedroom to the guest bedroom.

At another point, Brengle can be seen laying naked on Brown's couch.

When questioned about the footage, the 26-year-old said: "It got hot … As I've said, I don't like wearing clothes."

Brengle previously had more than 200 five-star reviews on the dog-sitting app.

She has since been suspended from the service.

However, Brengle claims she did not have sex in either of Brown's bedrooms.

She maintained: "It's OK that she believes that. That's not what was going on."

WALKS NOT INCLUDED

Brown also claims Brengle failed to deliver on the most basic dog-handling expectations.

Brengle was expected to take Brown's two dogs - Penny and Daisy - on long walks for the total price of $315.

But Brown alleges her camera recordings showed Brengle only took the dogs out for one to five-minute potty breaks, instead of the agreed 30 to 60 minute walks.

At one point, Brengle can be heard calling Daisy a "b**ch".

The disgraced dog-handler said the dog had been "acting like a jerk", but conceded that her behaviour hadn't been appropriate.

Footage shows Brengle and her boyfriend kissing in the living room. Picture: ABC7 News

COUCH CONTROVERSY

Brown is most upset about her sofa - which she says she no longer feels comfortable sitting on after the shameless nude encounters.

Speaking to KABC, she said: "To see that video where she's like butt-naked, sitting on it, laying on it, that was really hard because we just bought it.

"That actually used to be my favourite spot, right in the middle of it. I don't really touch it."

Wag! said in a statement that Brengle's behaviour was "unacceptable" and contrary to the app's Community Guidelines.

"We expect everyone on the Wag! platform to conduct themselves professionally," it said in a statement.

This isn't the first time a pet sitter has been sprung on camera.

A cat sitter was busted in 2016 getting intimate with a woman on a home CCTV camera in Queens, New York.

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission