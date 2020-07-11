Pet sitter prime suspect in hunt for stolen dog

A dog owner is making an urgent plea to return her one-year-old Cavoodle puppy that is late for an essential medical appointment, after it disappeared from her Gold Coast home on Tuesday.

A team of private investigators has been brought in to find Tigerlily, who was taken from her home on the central Gold Coast, possibly by her pet sitter.

Owner Natasha, who did not want to provide her last name, is a front line health worker who employed a dogsitter during the COVID-19 pandemic after her workload increased.

The pup requires veterinary treatment.

Private investigator Anne-Marie, who founded and owns Arthur & Co Pet Concierge and also declined to give her surname, said Natasha was "incredibly distressed" by the situation.

"(Tigerlily) hasn't run away," Anne-Marie said.

"She's been moved to somewhere by someone."

Tigerlily was recently desexed and had additional surgery to her paws, and needed to have her stitches removed on Friday.

Cavoodle puppy Tigerlily was taken from her home.

Anne-Marie said the pet sitter allegedly became increasingly threatening toward Natasha.

"We understand that people can unwittingly acquire a stolen dog or be told a story and believe they are helping that dog," she said.

"But the fact is Tigerlily was not neglected, is very loved and has a devastated owner."

"You won't get in trouble, so please drop Tigerlily to a vet."

