Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cliffsofmoher stands as staff erect a tarp. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
The Cliffsofmoher stands as staff erect a tarp. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
Horses

PETA demands probe into Cup horse death

7th Nov 2018 6:50 AM

THE  Melbourne Cup has again been marred by the death of a horse, this time the Irish-trained The Cliffsofmoher.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained horse suffered a fractured shoulder during yesterday's race and had to be euthanised, Racing Victoria's executive general manager said in a statement.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care, however it was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained," he said.

Animal rights group PETA has called for an investigation into the death, which it described as "the most recent victim of the cruel annual spectacle".

"Considering Australians hate cruelty to animals, commemorating a day on which horses routinely die in the Melbourne Cup is fundamentally un-Australian," a PETA spokesman said.

Stier said the injury to The Cliffsofmoher was an unfortunate incident that happened infrequently, as Victoria had one of the best safety records in world racing.

"Our sympathies are extended to Coolmore and the Williams family, the owners of The Cliffsofmoher, jockey Ryan Moore, trainer Aidan O'Brien and his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss."

It is the fourth time in the past six years that the Cup has been shrouded by the death of horses.

Related Items

editors picks horse racing melbourne cup peta the cliffsofmoher

Top Stories

    Teenage girls caught after leading police on chase

    Teenage girls caught after leading police on chase

    Crime THE trio were spotted in an allegedly stolen car on Pacific Highway, with 14-year-old driver charged with six offences

    Cool change on the way

    premium_icon Cool change on the way

    Weather Thunderstorm to deliver relief though high fire risk remains

    Block by block the biggest jail in Australia is taking shape

    premium_icon Block by block the biggest jail in Australia is taking shape

    Crime Basic building technique keeps jail on schedule for 2020.

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Local Partners