Pete Evans slams The Project’s ‘personal attack’

PETE Evans has blasted The Project for its treatment of a story about the controversy surrounding his documentary The Magic Pill.

The doco came under fire when it was released last year and it has sparked new scrutiny since Netflix picked it up for its content list this month. The AMA demanded Netflix pull the documentary as the "risk of misinformation is too great".

Sarah Harris, who was presenting for The Sunday Project, pleaded with the public to "stop getting medical advice from celebrity chefs."

But it was comedian and panel regular Tommy Little who really didn't hold back.

"What I love about Pete Evans' diet is he says it's for other species, this is what they do so we should do that, but I don't reckon other species are that into fake tan and teeth whitening," Little said. "He's orange."

The joke might have been met with a round of laughter but the My Kitchen Rules judge took to Instagram to express his anger about the panel's opinions.

The promotional trailer for The Magic Pill features a woman with cancer who states that her 'tumour started shrinking' and the mother of an epileptic child who says her daughter stopped having seizures after following the diet.

New AMA president Dr Tony Bartone said he was worried "vulnerable members of society" - like people with cancer - might believe some of the doco's claims over the advice of health professionals.

"All forms of media have to take a responsible attitude when trying to spread a message of wellness," he told Fairfax at the weekend.

"Netflix should do the responsible thing. They shouldn't screen it. The risk of misinformation … is too great."

Pete claimed Netflix would not be pulling The Magic Pill. Picture: Tara Croser

He slammed Evans, saying he respected his "ability and expertise in the kitchen, but that's where it begins and ends".

Evans quickly hit back via posts on Instagram and Facebook, asking if the AMA was scared of people becoming healthy.

"Is the bigger picture for the AMA that this simple approach may actually hurt the industries that rely on a large percentage of the population being sick?

"Perhaps the bigger question to ask would be, 'is the head of the AMA fearful of people in Australia becoming healthy?' What would this mean to their industry," he continued.

"Does the head of the AMA believe that eating vegetables and fruit with a side of well sourced meat/seafood/eggs to be a dangerous way of life? If so can they please share the evidence that this way of eating is detrimental to the health of human beings.