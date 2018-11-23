Surprising salary Beattie earns as rugby league boss

Peter Beattie’s salary comes in well under other CEOs.

Peter Beattie’s salary comes in well under other CEOs.

SO just how much does Peter Beattie earn for being the ARLC Chairman?

The former Queensland premier will net just $150,000 for leading the game. Considering the role is basically a full-time job, that figure does not seem excessive for a game which has been notorious for wasting cash in the past.

The Courier Mail did a story this week listing what some chairs in the corporate world earn. This included Suncorp $657k, Domino's Pizza $294K and Flight Centre $250K. Commissioners get paid $75,000 per annum with the board not given pay rises this year.

Meanwhile, Beattie is on the lookout to securing an independent chairman for the Rugby League International Federation board. Graeme Thompson was given the role earlier this month but there is still a push for an independent chair.

Peter Beattie’s salary comes in well under other CEOs.

IT has already been a bad week for Cronulla fans with the loss of Valentine Holmes but there could be further woes for the cash-strapped club.

Rumours regarding Cronulla's dire financial state just won't go away. Talk has been circling for months the Sharks have found themselves cash-strapped again because of delays to further stages of their development.

There have been some cost-cutting measures at the club. The NRL has made it pretty clear to clubs that there won't be any sort of bailout to those clubs who find themselves under pressure.

● ● ●

THE inaugural festival of wheelchair rugby league will be at Auburn PCYC this Sunday.

Brett Kimmorley and James Tamou are ambassadors who will be at the event which coincides with International Day of People with Disability.

DRAGONS' DIGGER TO BE IMMORTALISED

FORMER Kangaroo turned film producer Jason Stevens is aiming to bring to the life the story of a St George player who was killed as a prisoner of war during World War II.

Steven has finished the script of his latest movie project about Spencer Walklate whose promising rugby league career was restricted to just 15 games in 1943 after the prop decided to enlist WWII.

Spencer Walklate, a World War II Digger who played first grade for the St George Dragons.

Walklate did not have to enlist. He was a highly respected member of the police former, happily married with three young children and because of his role with the police he was legislated under a "protected profession".

"Spencer's journey was one very sacrificial journey," Stevens said. " He had a family. He had a lot to lose as did many in the war.

"The only thing he was promised when he enlisted was 'we promise you nothing but a wooden cross'."

Walklate was part of a Z unit special force where seven of the eight soldiers in Operation Copper - named after Walklate's profession - died in PNG at the hands of the Japanese in what has since been described as suicide mission.

Stevens started writing the script in 2012 and only finished this year. In between he wrote and produced his first feature film Chasing Comets, which was released earlier this year.

"I've done a lot of research," Stevens said. "To write a war film I've had great consultation with people in the army so I get the tactical side of it right and the terminology right."

Stevens stumbled across Walklate's story in the newspaper and instantly he felt a "responsibility" to feature Walklate's life.

Jason Stevens with the late Mick Carroll who was a WWII survivor

He met with the lone survivor of the Z Unit Mick Dennis, who has since died, and optioned Geoff Black's Against All Odds book on Z Unit.

"We need to tell these stories," Stevens said. "Their legacy should never be forgotten.

I have some high profile actors to come on board and am now raising the capital.

"I'd like to start filming at the end of next year."

NRL OUTDOES ITSELF WITH DUMB IDEA

FROM the Drawer of Truly Stupid Ideas at the NRL:

The NRL invited the NSW Public Schools rugby league convener to League Central this week, as well as several regional junior school coaches (more were unable to attend), where they brought up the idea of eliminating all competition up to age 13.

The stupid reasoning behind this, the NRL believes, is that competition, apparently, drives children away.

Newsflash: Competition does not drive children away. Unfair competition drives them away. The NRL's problems in junior football are not that children are playing for two points each weekend or to reach the semi-finals at the end of the regular season.

Competition doesn't kill junior basketball, or junior netball, for instance. The problem is the competition favours certain demographics, teams being stacked by ambitious coaches, poor coaching and lack of NRL investment. The problems that are driving children will still be there if competition is eliminated and will still drive children away.

Wendell Sailor at the Legends of League Tournament. (Tim Hunter.)

BEEFED-UP BRONCOS LACK THE LEGS

IT was hard not to be impressed by the hard work former Brisbane Broncos players put in ahead of last Saturday's Legends of League

The Broncos were the pre-tournament favourites based on the work they were putting in. Wendell Sailor's Instagram became compulsory viewing as he threw the iron around getting himself ready.

Alas, the Broncos fell victim to Jake the Muss Syndrome. Too much weights, not enough speed work.

For all their physicality the Broncos had no speed and were unable to convert opportunities into points.

Canterbury took the title for the second year in a row and showed the value of speed, with several, ahem, flyers out wide.

The Broncos won't make the mistake again.

RUGBY LEAGUE IS THE WINNER

A BOOK detailing some of the great rugby league cliches has been written. Among our favourites include;

Rugby League is the winner

● Can't fault the selectors - tell that to the players who didn't make the team.

● Going to get through a mountain of work - but, they don't play on a mountain.

● He's an honest player - what, so most are dishonest? They lie to their coach?

● He's been a wonderful servant - I thought he was being paid to play, not serve.

Rugby league is the winner by Gary Jarjoura is available at rugbyleagueisthewinner.com

● ● ●

THERE are plenty of changes about to sweep through the ranks of junior rugby league. Local associations are considering proposals which include a non-contact under-6s competition, non-competitive until under-13s and capping of interchanges to about 10 from under-13s and above.

WADE GOES BACK TO SCHOOL

INJURED Cronulla co-captain Wade Graham is certainly putting his time on the sidelines to good use by learning French every Monday night. Graham takes himself to a Sutherland classroom once a week where his reputation as one of the most skilful players in the NRL counts for nothing.

"It's tough," Graham said. "We have a good little crew. I find it hard to learn."

Graham's partner Karianne is French-Canadian whose first-language is French. Graham will be given a reality check when the duo head to Montreal next month with their newborn son William.

"We are going to spend a month there and going to get our little boy baptised over there," Graham said. "I might be better when I come back."

Anthony Mundine his planning carefully for Jeff Horn. (Tony Gough)

WEIGHT IS OVER FOR MUNDINE

ANTHONY Mundine has already reached his weight ahead of next Friday's fight with Jeff Horn.

Normally this might be enough to set off a three-bell alarm, with experienced trainers always of the belief something has gone wrong in preparation if a fighter fails to make weight at the weigh-in or gets there too quickly.

Mundine must hit 71kg at the weigh-in and stay within four kilograms by fight time or face a $2 million fine. Mundine elected to hit weight early to give him time to recover from the weight cut.

● ● ●

SHOOSH: Who is the former rugby league international enjoying the benefits of a disabled parking spot ahead of upcoming surgery? The parking spot comes as a great relief for the ex-player who now does not have to walk as far to his job as a personal trainer.

SHOOSH II: Which NRL rookie fainted at pre-season training as he tried to match the fitness of one of his senior teammates?

The security guard earned his coin. (Toby Zerna)

MAD FAN CUT DOWN IN CAHILL CHASE

IT may not be as famous as Scott Sattler's tackle on the same ground 15 years ago, but this security guard did his best to halt a pitch invader at ANZ Stadium in the Socceroos-Lebanon clash. The fan seemed keen on a hug with the departing Tim Cahill.

Working for your dad isn’t for everyone … (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

NOT YOUR DADDY

NATHAN Cleary may be looking forward to working under dad Ivan at the Panthers, but - perhaps not in a real surprise - there is one Penrith teammate who would struggle to be working so closely with their old man.

"I don't think I could do it," James Maloney said. "I'm probably a different personality to Nathan.

"It'll be good for Nathan and it was something they want to do. It'll be a cool thing for them."