Peter clocks off after 42yrs

STEPPING DOWN: Peter Lyons is retiring after almost 43 years of working at Notaras sawmills. Adam Hourigan

PETER Lyons had always been handy and particularly loved working with wood.

But when he started work at J. Notaras and Sons mill in June 1976, even he couldn't see a future that involved staying for a great length of time.

Today Mr Lyons will work his last day on a job that has seen him perform many roles over his 42 years and 10 months of service.

"I was only young and I had a young family ... and I always said I'd give my family a good upbringing and that's what I've done,” he said.

"With my wife, I've got two lovely girls.”

Mr Lyons started at the mill racking timber down the back before Spiro Notaras had him on the green chain doing orders, cutting house frames for 25 years.

"Then Spiro put me up in the planing mill and I've been there ever since, where I've done planers, stackers, I've done the lot,” he said.

Mr Lyons said an issue with his foot had advanced his decision to call it quits, with doctors telling him that rest off the concrete floor would be the only thing to correct it.

That's not to say he's ready to take up a position on the couch - Mr Lyons said he'd already done some renovation work on the house over the past few weeks and would continue.

"I was always good at woodwork and metalwork and followed it through,” he said.

"I've renovated the house at home, we've put in new windows, new cladding in the last few weeks. I've done three parts of the house inside, most of it all myself.”

Mr Lyons said there would be a lot of memories from his time at the mill.

"There's a lot of good people I've worked with,” he said, rattling off names from his long work history.

For now, Mr Lyons said he was looking forward to a break and maybe some holidays with wife Linda.

"I'd love to go on holidays - love to go to New Zealand,” he said.

Mr Lyons said his advice for new mill employees - indeed any young person entering the workforce - was to work hard and be consistent.

"It's hard work,” he said.

"It's not sitting behind a desk but I'd turn up every day and work hard.

"But every job is hard these days ... but for about 20 years there I never had a day off.

"(General manager) Donna always used to say that if I didn't turn up there must be something really wrong.”