Peter's determination to excel

NEARLY 30 years ago, a head-on collision left Peter Webster with an unimaginable recovery.

With a broken back, amputated leg, and 18 months of rehabilitation to walk again, the fight to regain his life would be difficult.

But as the years went past, Mr Webster not only gave different activities a go, but excelled in seemingly whatever he tried.

He became an international weight-lifting gold medallist, a sports fishing record holder and Marine Rescue Boat skipper.

He also gained carpentry, marine trimming and coxswain qualifications.

He holds a black belt in karate, and is a medallist in dragon boat racing.

Nominated by his wife, he

will run as part of the Queen's Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games, and, of course, he has some experience in this too.

"I ran with the Olympic torch in 2000 when I was on the South Coast, and it was fantastic," he said.

"I went through a little town where it was eight people deep on the main street and it was really good."

Mr Webster said he had always strived to help others, especially those with artificial limbs, to overcome the burden, take charge of their disability and be positive with their life.

"I look back at 1988 as a life- changing experience but with a positive outlook because without that event, my life may not have been so full of amazing opportunities and experiences along the way," he said.

He also paid tribute to his wife, who he said had supported him unconditionally along the way.

'Without her support most of this would be still be a desire rather than reality," he said.

"You need great people in your life and she has been steadfast and supportive."