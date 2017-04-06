23°
News

Peter Jago puts his own touch on window op shop

Caitlan Charles | 6th Apr 2017 3:37 PM
TOP HAT: Thelma Bremer from the Op Shop in Ulmarra in the boater designed and made by renowned milliner Peter Jago.
TOP HAT: Thelma Bremer from the Op Shop in Ulmarra in the boater designed and made by renowned milliner Peter Jago. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT ALL started with a Chanel suit from the post Second World War era and a love of the history that op shops everywhere preserve.

Renowned milliner Peter Jago has put his artistic touches on the window display of the Ulmarra Op Shop, and created a boater to accompany the vintage Chanel suit he and Thelma Bremer found.

"The hat its self was based on a couture item that we found in the shop together," Mr Jago said.

"It's a Chanel suit, it was made by a couturier in Sydney in the 80s, so the fabric is valued at about $225 a metre, even then, it's silk, woven into like a herringbone, almost David Jones like packaging.

"The beauty was when you look at it, although it looks like a creamy canary oatmeal, underneath each individual fibre is silk."

Mr Jago wanted to draw on the ultimate hat that Chanel created to help complete the outfit.

 

TOP HAT: Thelma Bremer from the Op Shop in Ulmarra in the boater designed and made by renowned milliner Peter Jago.
TOP HAT: Thelma Bremer from the Op Shop in Ulmarra in the boater designed and made by renowned milliner Peter Jago. Caitlan Charles

He crafted the boater out of a vintage straw that was woven in China and machined.

"I had to wash it, blanch it, then re-block it, which took two days, then it was remould on the brim edge and then removed all stain, then it was bound in ... a nylon wire instead of a millinery wire.

"The had hat was then given a cumberband of vintage look, where I tea dyed with silks and I've mounted these on what would have been a canvas."

Mr Jago included a personal touch to the hat too, including some material from his mother's collection of his childhood clothing on the brim.

Mr Jago has spent a lot of his life in Melbourne, but his family moved to Ulmarra when we was younger when his parents fell in love with the history, feel and landscape of the town.

"Peggy Atkin, who was the bereaved widow of the doctor, was selling the doctor's house, Belmore, after the Lord Belmore," he said about when his family found a place to live in Ulmarra.

He said his support of the Rathgar Lodge Op Shop stemmed from wanting to support the needs of others.

"I prefer to buy textiles that are vintage from (op shops) because (so I can help support the people who need it)," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  millinery op shop peter jago rathgar lodge

UPDATE: CRL supports decision to impose two-year ban

UPDATE: CRL supports decision to impose two-year ban

COUNTRY Rugby League CEO Terry Quinn has commended Group 2 officials in their effort to stamp out ugly incidents between crowd and players in the game.

Changed pricing structure impacts Valley water bills

LEAKY TAP: The tap at Leslie Park. Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Noticed an increase in your water bill? Here's why

Tweed River tragedy: Family opens up about 'heartbreak'

Stephanie King and her family.

THE family of Stephanie King has opened up about their “heartbreak”

Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

"I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class."

Local Partners

Peter Jago puts his own touch on window op shop

A love of history bring op shop and milliner together in Ulmarra

Changed pricing structure impacts Valley water bills

LEAKY TAP: The tap at Leslie Park. Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Noticed an increase in your water bill? Here's why

Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

"I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class."

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

1/33 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

Duplex 3 1 2 $355,000

Here is your opportunity to purchase a property in a price range where good opportunities are seldom found. located just a short walk across the street to the park...

Add This to Your List!

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $ 249,000

Offering a fantastic combination of both lifestyle and proximity to town 335 Armidale Road is set to suit a wide array of buyers. The home itself boasts two tidy...

Prime Position -The Crescent Angourie

Lot 10 and 11 13 - 15 The Crescent, Angourie 2464

Apartment 0 1 1 $500,000

Angourie is a desirable location at Yamba, recognized as a secluded destination with unbelievable surfing and beaches and this is an opportunity to purchase your...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

Lot 3-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

0 0 $ 130,000

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

The Perfect Lifestyle Awaits

3 Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $615,000

The love, care, and pride that the current owners have put into this home is something that will immediately impress upon inspection here. With not a cent to be...

Fully renovated cottage with potential for industrial development (STCA)

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $249,000

Here is a property package brimming with potential on so many levels. Firstly we have a great flood free allotment just on the outskirts of town and whilst there...

BRICK AND TILE BEAUTY UNDER $300K

3 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $297,000

It's quite clear the market is rising in our 2460 area and low set brick and tile homes remain at the height of our buyer's wish lists. This immaculate home is...

LET&#39;S TALK BEFORE THIS ONE TAKES OFF

12 Orr Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $207,000

THE owners of this property located on leafy Orr Street have made their intentions clear - "we want this place sold and we are keen to hear from the market". A...

Farm Acreage With Waterfront

425 Tullymorgan Road, Lawrence 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $479,000

425 Tullymorgan Road offers 230 acres (approx), 3 bedroom home, large shed, cattle yards, access to Broad Water Creek and a 27 meg water licence. The 230 acres...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!