Peter Jago puts his own touch on window op shop

TOP HAT: Thelma Bremer from the Op Shop in Ulmarra in the boater designed and made by renowned milliner Peter Jago.

IT ALL started with a Chanel suit from the post Second World War era and a love of the history that op shops everywhere preserve.

Renowned milliner Peter Jago has put his artistic touches on the window display of the Ulmarra Op Shop, and created a boater to accompany the vintage Chanel suit he and Thelma Bremer found.

"The hat its self was based on a couture item that we found in the shop together," Mr Jago said.

"It's a Chanel suit, it was made by a couturier in Sydney in the 80s, so the fabric is valued at about $225 a metre, even then, it's silk, woven into like a herringbone, almost David Jones like packaging.

"The beauty was when you look at it, although it looks like a creamy canary oatmeal, underneath each individual fibre is silk."

Mr Jago wanted to draw on the ultimate hat that Chanel created to help complete the outfit.

He crafted the boater out of a vintage straw that was woven in China and machined.

"I had to wash it, blanch it, then re-block it, which took two days, then it was remould on the brim edge and then removed all stain, then it was bound in ... a nylon wire instead of a millinery wire.

"The had hat was then given a cumberband of vintage look, where I tea dyed with silks and I've mounted these on what would have been a canvas."

Mr Jago included a personal touch to the hat too, including some material from his mother's collection of his childhood clothing on the brim.

Mr Jago has spent a lot of his life in Melbourne, but his family moved to Ulmarra when we was younger when his parents fell in love with the history, feel and landscape of the town.

"Peggy Atkin, who was the bereaved widow of the doctor, was selling the doctor's house, Belmore, after the Lord Belmore," he said about when his family found a place to live in Ulmarra.

He said his support of the Rathgar Lodge Op Shop stemmed from wanting to support the needs of others.

"I prefer to buy textiles that are vintage from (op shops) because (so I can help support the people who need it)," he said.