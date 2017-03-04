Peter's Mousse gets the cheese

BEST INGREDIENTS: Peter Nicholson with his champion award from the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy show.

NICHOLSON Fine Foods classic mousse look like chocolate, but after the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy show it feels like gold.

And creater and owner Peter Nicholson says it tastes like heaven.

The dessert took out a gold medal in the mousse section of the show, and then went onto take out the champion in the dairy dessert, mousse and custard section.

"It's been quite a few years since we entered the product into the Sydney Royal - we tended to enter them into other shows and we've done quite well,” he said.

"The products have won champion at the Queensland show for the past three years. "But the Sydney Royal is the toughest competition in Australia, and this year I thought I should enter.”

Mr Nicholson entered three of their mousses into the Sydney show, with their white chocolate getting a silver medal, the Swiss dark a gold medal, and the classic receiving a gold medal with a score of 18.3/20. It was then added to the dairy dessert and custard sections, one of the largest in the show, and took out the champion, something Mr Nicholson says is no mean feat.

"The custard section itself is quite large, and when you look down the line of competitors, there are some big names like Parmalat and Dairy Farmers, so to win champion that's very significant,” he said. "We only use some of the best ingredients in the world which makes my job easy, but (the win) is a validation of the work we do to create great products.”