Petition: Bring blood bank to Grafton

A PETITION to bring a blood bank to Grafton has surpassed 3,000 people, only four days after it was created.

The petition was created by Tegan Morgan who wanted to show the Red Cross the large amount of regional Australian's who want their blood banks back and who are willing to give blood.

"I understand what they are saying about plasma being more important. But I think full blood donations are going to be needed. If there are people who are wanting to give blood, I think they should be accommodated,” Miss Morgan said.

Miss Morgan said she contacted The Red Cross back in September but hit a brick wall in her mission, however, Holly Butcher's passing gave her the motivation and power to fight for it.

"After Holly died, she said we all have the power to change our lives, to change other peoples lives. So I wanted to make a difference.”

"It's important not only for me, but so many people. So many people would donate, especially now.”

Miss Morgan vented her frustration of this not being readily available.

"They are sitting in their Sydney offices, and are not thinking about how it affects people who are very passionate about donating blood.”

On the petition page Miss Morgan wrote powerful words to inform the community about why she is fighting for this cause and why others should be too.

"Holly was so valiant and strong in her fight, but perhaps her greatest gift of all was the note that she left behind. Her 'life advice' that had touched millions of hearts around the world showed wisdom and insight far beyond her years.”

"In her note, Holly urged us to live our lives, be grateful for what we have and to have the guts to change the things that make us miserable. The fact that I can't give blood - that gave Holly an extra year of precious life - makes me miserable.”

"Now is our time to make a change, ” Miss Morgan wrote.

This isn't the community's first endeavour to bring a blood bank to Grafton, Melissa West wrote on the Daily Examiner's facebook that she has repeatedly sent requests asking for a blood bank in Grafton.

"My sister Natalie McPherson, has been organising a blood donation day in honour of her son Kane, who passed away from a blood cancer at age 13. She rang and said she had over 200 people wishing to donate, could they send a mobile up. Still no!! We were told to bring bus loads to Coffs Harbour. It's very disappointing.”

Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said there was two main reasons that went behind the phase out of the services in Grafton.

"Firstly, the Federal Government introduced blood patient management into hospitals- which is wonderful news for patients, doctors are using new research and technique to use less red cells and platelets.”

"Secondly, demand for the medications made from plasma started to accelerate, after having risen globally for around 40 years.”

The Red Cross Blood Service understands that it makes it difficult for some people to give blood, if they live a long distance from a donor centre.

"We are very grateful to those who do donate, and it is unfortunate we can't be located in every town.”

In mid-2015, the Red Cross Blood Service was cut from Grafton in their phase out of the regional demountable services.

The closest blood banks to Grafton are more than 60 km away, in Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Casino.

The petition is available here https://www.change.org/p/australian-red-cross-blood-service-make-blood-donation-possible-for-everyone