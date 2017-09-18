Petition launched for new high school

MEETING: The New High School for Lower Clarence group met for the second time this weekend.

MEETING: The New High School for Lower Clarence group met for the second time this weekend. Contributed

THE push for a new high school in the Lower Clarence has continued, with the New High School Lower Clarence group meeting again on Sunday.

Group co-founder Karen von Ahlefeldt said 16 people attended the meeting, which resolved to work on gaining signatures for their petition to lobby members of the NSW State Government to facilitate and expediate the building of a new high school for the region.

"Maclean High School is outdated, problematic and in desperate need of replacement in a new location between Maclean and Yamba or nearby, with vastly improved facilities and space to grow with the predicted population growth of the Lower Clarence area, and providing state-of-the-art teaching and sporting facilities, such as those planned at new high schools in neighbouring regional towns Armidale and Ballina,” the petition reads.

Ms von Ahlefeldt said she was excited with the group's progress.

"Everyone who attended the meeting went away with hard copies of the petition to take out into the community during the course of the week,” she said.

"We had a good report from our Facebook manager who said we've had some amazing growth with our likes and reach, so it was all very positive and everyone is feeling pretty good.”

Ms von Ahlefeldt said the New High School Lower Clarence group would also be circulating a survey to gauge community support or opposition for their push for a new high school.

For more information visit the group's Facebook page at www.facebook

.com/newhighschool

forlowerclarence/