Maclean Hospital.
News

Petition racks up the signatures

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
Subscriber only

A PETITION calling for the immediate halting of the Maclean Hospital restructure has racked up over 500 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Started by Dianne Everett, the petition at Change.org entitled ‘Stop the restructure of Maclean District Hospital’ was sitting at 628 signatures as of 8am this morning.

Ms Everett said Northern NSW’s use of the words ‘not use’ was just “word play” masking the true intention of the organisation.

“Why “NOT USE” an entire floor of a hospital, it’s all word play for the real meaning which is to CLOSE the entire second floor and reduce services to the Lower Clarence community,” she said.

“Downsizing the Maclean Hospital will have a detrimental effect on the whole population of the Lower Clarence and I urge you to sign this petition and give the Lower Clarence Community a voice!”

The petition comes as the NSW Nurses and Midwives association has organised a public forum on the changes at the Jim Thompson Pavilion on Thursday February 27 at 6pm.

Earlier this week Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis also weighed in on the issue, saying he had been given assurances that no wards would be closing nor will the hospital lose any staff as a result of the restructure.

