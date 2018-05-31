Menu
The Wave 5 contractors, with Gary and Jo Fenner at front - telling their story of unpaid work for the highway.
News

Petition raised to help sub contractors get their money

Tim Howard
by
24th May 2018 7:06 AM

THE NSW Opposition has launched a petition to support a group of Pacific Highway contractors recover $7.3million in unpaid invoices following a company collapse.

The ALP candidate for the seat of Clarence, Trent Gilbert, said the petition was aimed at getting the NSW Government to do the right thing by the contractors and ensure they are properly paid for their work.

Mr Gilbert said the onus was on the government since it failed to put in place recommendations of the 2012 Collins Inquiry, which would have ensured contractors were paid.

Grafton Daily Examiner

