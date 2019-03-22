Petition to put the focus on neglected Clarence Way

Residents are calling for improvements to unsealed sections of the Clarence Way.

THE era of neglect for a road artery connecting Grafton with the multi-million dollar agricultural businesses in the Upper Clarence Valley could be about to end.

On Tuesday Clarence Valley Council's corporate governance and works committee dealt with a petition signed by 547 people calling on the council to "finally seal this council disgrace which continues to represent a safety, health and environment hazard (which is) holding back further economic development.”

Many residents attached supporting letters to the petition.

The pressure was on the council to act decisively with a number of the owners or managers of the stations such as Gordonbrook and Yulgilbar in the gallery to watch one of their number, Rod Watters, give a deputation at the start of the meeting.

Mr Watters pulled no punches in his five minutes at the podium.

He introduced several of the people in the gallery

"Also here is Steve Ibbott. Steve owns and historic cattle station and runs farm stays.,” he said.

"Steve gets universal plaudits from his guest about our wonderful river, about the superb landscape our river sits in.

"He gets universal critcism for the road. People say tell us when that road's fixed and we'll come back.”

Mr Watters has personal experience with the poor state of the road.

"Our own small operation over the last 12 months has been hit with $20,000 in maintenance and repairs,” he said.

"All to do with this road. Small businesses can't continue like that.”

He said the group was not interested in merely complaining about the problem.

"We are here today to work with you to build a case to secure government grants specifically to upgrade Clarence Way,” he said.

The message hit home for Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons.

"I'd just like to acknowledge to the folks here in the gallery that I and fellow councillors want to help,” he said.

"I'm not sure exactly what, but we're prepared to make the extra effort to achieve something positive for the Clarence Valley.”

The council committee voted unanimously to recommend to give priority sealing of the road, design and prepare costing for two priority sections of the road and submit funding applications for the sealing of the entire Clarence Way or sections of it to all eligible funding programs.

- Tim Howard